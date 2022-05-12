|
ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme
ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 9 February 2022. The completion of this share buyback programme is an important milestone, adding a new instrument to manage the capital position and providing attractive returns to shareholders.
Under the share buyback programme a total of 42,478,085 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 4.5% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 11.77. ABN Amro intends to cancel the repurchased shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.
NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated in the share buyback programme on a pro-rata basis and maintained its holding at 56.3%.
Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 6 May 2022 a remaining number of 2,173,734 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of € 11.15 for a total amount of €24,240,547.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
