12.04.2023 08:00:00

ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme

ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 9 February 2023.

Under the share buyback programme a total of 31,946,537 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 3.56% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 15.65. ABN Amro intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.

NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme on the basis of a 56.3% holding.

Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 7 April 2023 a remaining number of 828 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.09 for a total amount of EUR 12,492.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

