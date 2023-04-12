|
12.04.2023 08:00:00
ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme
ABN AMRO completes share buyback programme
ABN AMRO announced today that it has completed its EUR 500 million share buyback programme which started on 9 February 2023.
Under the share buyback programme a total of 31,946,537 ordinary shares and depository receipts were purchased, representing 3.56% of issued shares, at an average price of EUR 15.65. ABN Amro intends to cancel the repurchased ordinary shares and corresponding depository receipts in due course.
NLFI as a majority shareholder has participated pro-rata in the share buyback programme on the basis of a 56.3% holding.
Since the last update on the share buyback programme on 7 April 2023 a remaining number of 828 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.09 for a total amount of EUR 12,492.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
|
ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900
|
ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABN Amromehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.23
|ABN Amro-Aktie mit Kurssprung: ABN Amro plant Aktienrückkauf (Reuters)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: ABN Amro informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
24.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ABN Amro zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research hebt ABN Amro auf 'Buy' - Ziel auf 16 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09.08.22
|Ausblick: ABN Amro legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: ABN Amro stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.06.22
|BNP Paribas-Aktie leichter: Übernahmehoffnung für ABN Amro nimmt weiter ab - ABN Amro-Aktie in Grün (dpa-AFX)
|
17.06.22
|BNP Paribas zeigt wohl Übernahmeinteresse an ABN Amro - Aktien im Aufwind (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu ABN Amromehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABN Amro
|14,96
|1,25%