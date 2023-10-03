|
03.10.2023 08:00:00
ABN AMRO discloses preliminary outcome of capital requirements for 2024
As part of the 2023 exercise of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process ("SREP"), the European Central Bank has notified ABN Amro Bank of the preliminary outcome regarding the capital requirements for 2024.
The Pillar 2 requirement (P2R) is proposed to increase by 0.25% to 2.25%. The increase mainly reflects improvements required in the area of BCBS 239 compliancy and the internal rating-based approach.
Under this preliminary outcome, the pro forma CET1 requirement at the end of second quarter 2023 would become 10.7%. This consists of a Pillar 1 requirement of 4.5%, a Pillar 2 requirement of 2.25%, a capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, a 1.5% O-SII buffer and a 0.9% countercyclical buffer. The Pillar 2 requirement may be partially filled by AT1 and T2 capital instruments.
ABN AMRO’s CET1 position of 14.9% at the end of the second quarter of 2023 is well above the CET1 requirement of 10.7% under this preliminary SREP outcome.
|ABN AMRO Press Office
Jarco de Swart
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6288900
|ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Niels Farragher
Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com
+31 20 6282282
This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
Attachment
