07.08.2024

ABN AMRO intends to appoint Serena Fioravanti as Chief Risk Officer

ABN AMRO intends to appoint Serena Fioravanti as Chief Risk Officer

The Supervisory Board of ABN Amro intends to appoint Serena Fioravanti (1973) as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and member of the Executive Board (ExBo) as from the first of October for a period of four years, ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2029. The appointment is subject to formal approval by the European Central Bank (ECB). Prior to the appointment, ABN AMRO will convene an extraordinary general meeting to introduce Serena Fioravanti to the shareholders.

As ABN AMRO’s CRO, Serena will be responsible for risk management and compliance. She brings almost 25 years of experience in the banking sector, with a focus on risk management, treasury, liquidity risk management, corporate finance, project management and audit. Over the past seventeen years, she has worked in various finance and risk management positions at Credit Suisse Group, and has served on the executive board of Credit Suisse Switzerland AG as its Chief Risk Officer for almost four years.

Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO: 'I am delighted with the arrival of Serena. She is a highly experienced risk manager and has a strong track record in leading complex risk projects within the financial sector in an international environment. This is of great value to our bank where she will play a central role in the bank-wide strategy with a strong focus on clients’ interests, risk management and sustainability.'

Serena Fioravanti is a Swiss and Italian citizen, is married and has two children. She graduated summa cum laude in theoretical physics at the University of Rome, holds an MBA from INSEAD and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Risk Association.

 This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

