|
09.11.2022 10:41:43
ABN AMRO Q3 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO (ABNYY.PK) reported that its third quarter profit increased to 743 million euros from 343 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.80 euros compared to 0.34 euros. The company noted that this reflects a strong recovery in deposit margins supported by a book profit on disposals and low impairments. Excluding payments attributable to AT1, profit was 720 million euros, for the quarter.
Net interest income increased to 1.28 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros, last year. Operating income increased to 2.16 billion euros from 1.73 billion euros, previous year.
Looking forward, ABN AMRO said its outlook for the year has improved and net interest income is expected to be around 5.3 billion euros for the full year excluding incidentals.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisen: US-Börsen mit Kursrally -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX stieg nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street geht es am Donnerstag kräftig nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.