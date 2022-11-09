ABN AMRO Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ABN AMRO (ABNYY.PK) reported that its third quarter profit increased to 743 million euros from 343 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.80 euros compared to 0.34 euros. The company noted that this reflects a strong recovery in deposit margins supported by a book profit on disposals and low impairments. Excluding payments attributable to AT1, profit was 720 million euros, for the quarter.

Net interest income increased to 1.28 billion euros from 1.20 billion euros, last year. Operating income increased to 2.16 billion euros from 1.73 billion euros, previous year.

Looking forward, ABN AMRO said its outlook for the year has improved and net interest income is expected to be around 5.3 billion euros for the full year excluding incidentals.

