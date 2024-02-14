14.02.2024 07:29:47

ABN AMRO Q4 Profit Climbs, Sees Flat Net Interest Income In FY24; Plans EUR 500 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Dutch lender ABN AMRO Holding N.V. (ABNYY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter net profit climbed 54 percent to 545 million euros from last year's 354 million euros.

Operating result grew 12 percent from last year to 580 million euros. Operating income was 2.04 billion euros, up 10 percent from 1.86 billion euros a year ago.

Net interest income was 1.50 billion euros in the quarter, despite some margin pressure on mortgages and consumer loans and the loss of remuneration on the ECB minimum reserve requirement.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, net interest income is expected to be broadly in line with 2023's 6.3 billion euros.

Further, in line with its capital framework, the company proposed a final cash dividend equivalent to 0.89 euro per share. In addition, the company announced a third share buyback of 500 million euros.

