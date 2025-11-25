ABN Amro Aktie

ABN Amro für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143G0 / ISIN: NL0011540547

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 08:06:03

ABN AMRO Sees EUR 10 Bln Income By FY28, To Cut 5,200 Jobs; To Sell Alfam To Rabobank

(RTTNews) - Dutch lender ABN AMRO Holding N.V. (ABN.AS, ABMRF, AAVMY) Tuesday unveiled its new financial targets for 2026-2028, and new strategy for profitable growth, including job cuts, at its Capital Markets Day.

Separately, the firm announced its agreement to sell personal loan business unit Alfam to Rabobank. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For the coming years, ABN AMRO's three strategic priorities include accelerating profitable growth, and right-sizing the bank's cost base, including a net reduction of the workforce by 5,200 FTEs by 2028 compared to 2024. The company will also deploy capital where it generates the highest returns.

By 2028, the company projects income of over 10 billion euros, Return on equity or ROE of at least 12% and CET1 ratio above 13.75%.

As part of its new strategy, the firm plans to strengthen its Dutch retail position. The company is simplifying its organisational structure to become more efficient and effective, and in the proposed workforce reduction, around half will take place through attrition.

In the deal with Rabobank, ABN AMRO's Alfam, which mainly operates under the brand name Defam, will join forces with Rabobank's own consumer credit provider Freo in the consumer credit market, and will continue together as a single provider. The company noted that the Freo and Defam brands will remain.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by the relevant regulators.

ABN AMRO expects the sale to have a positive impact on its CET1 capital ratio of around 5 basis points. This includes around 1.2 billion euros in RWA reduction and an anticipated book loss of around 100 million euros.

Following the deal, ABN AMRO will continue to offer personal loans to its clients, through a third-party arrangement with Rabobank. The company noted that customers can apply for loans through ABN AMRO, Rabobank, and intermediaries, and directly online.

Rabobank intends to appoint Ron van Vliet, CEO of Freo, as CEO of the new combined entity as of the integration date, subject to approval by the AFM.

Annerie Vreugdenhil, Chief Commercial Officer Personal & Business Banking at ABN AMRO, said, "In the changing landscape of consumer credit, we are pleased that in the future we can offer personal loans together with Rabobank. Rabobank is a trusted name and a partner whose values and standards closely align with ours. … We are confident that the new combination of Alfam and Freo, under Rabobank's leadership, will continue to offer this type of credit with great care for the interests of customers."

Carlo van Kemenade, Managing Board Member Retail Netherlands at Rabobank, added that the deal aligns with its ambition to strengthen its position in the Dutch retail market.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ABN Amromehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ABN Amromehr Analysen

23.01.25 ABN Amro Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.08.24 ABN Amro Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ABN Amro 26,94 1,09% ABN Amro

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor tieferem Start -- DAX knapp im Minus erwartet -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wird am Dienstag etwas leichter erwartet. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürfte unterdessen etwas tiefer starten. In Fernost sind am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen