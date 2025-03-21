ABO-Group: Capital reduction payout

Ghent, 21 March 2025 – 18:30 - Press release / Regulated information

On 26 December 2024, the Extraordinary General Meeting of ABO-Group Environment NV approved a capital decrease of €993,461.09, with the aim of achieving a distribution to shareholders, through repayment on each share of 1/10,568,735th of the amount of the capital decrease. This amounts to the payment of a shareholder remuneration of €0.094 per share, in accordance with the positive opinion of the Ruling Committee obtained by the Company.

The following dates were set:

Ex-date on 21 March 2025 - from this date, the Company's shares will be traded on Euronext Brussels ex-coupon No 2;

Registration date on 24 March 2025; and

Payment date on 25 March 2025.

Payment of the capital decrease will be made by the Company for nominative shareholders and through the paying agent Belfius Bank for holders of dematerialised shares and upon presentation of coupon no. 2.

Over ABO-Group Environment

Founded in 1995 as a consultancy for soil research, ABO-Group has grown into an international engineering firm specializing in all aspects of environment and soil: quality, reuse and remediation, geotechnics and monitoring, ecology, and cultural heritage. ABO-Group operates through its semi-independent subsidiaries in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. With more than 700 experts, the group offers the technology, expertise, and scale to deliver comprehensive solutions for the most challenging projects. Its clients span industries such as construction, infrastructure, mining and raw materials, energy, and water, covering every stage from assessment and design to execution and maintenance.

ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris.

For a more detailed description of ABO-Group Environment’s activities, visit www.abo-group.eu.

For more information

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment nv

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T: +32 (0)496 59 88 88

Attachment