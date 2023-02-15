Ghent, 15th of February 2023, 18:00 CET, press release / regulatory information

ABO-Group Environment acquires French environmental specialist SEGED

With this second acquisition in a few months’ time, ABO-Group confirms its offensive external growth strategy

ABO-Group strengthens its services in hydrology, hydraulics and hydrogeology in the field of environmental conservation and biodiversity

Following the recent acquisition of Dynaopt (Champigny-sur-Marne, France) at the end of December 2022, ABO-Group continues to strengthen its growth strategy with the acquisition of SEGED. The acquisition was completed two years after initial contacts. SEGED is an environmental and sustainable development agency, located in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume in the French department of Var. The acquisition represents a significant milestone for the group in the further development of its environmental activities, including dealing with the effects of climate change.

SEGED (Société d'Etudes et de Gestion de l'Environnement et des Déchets) is a consultancy firm specialised in the fields of environment, water, biodiversity and ecology. Since its creation in 2001, it has built a strong expertise in environmental studies and coordination, natural sciences, waste flows and remediation. SEGED has a multidisciplinary team of nearly 40 experts who work daily to improve the environment, the environmental well-being, the preservation of biodiversity and the restoration of natural areas.

"The acquisition is in line with our objectives to diversify our range of services and develop knowledge," clarifies Frank De Palmenaer, CEO of ABO-Group Environment. "In addition, there are opportunities to realise commercial synergies in the water sector: SEGED's expertise and the experience of ABO-ERG Environnement in France and ABO in the Netherlands, will together enable us to strengthen our range of services in the field of water management and further develop innovative solutions, such as the natural restoration of watercourses, a topic for which we are already deploying our geotechnical skills."

Having strengthened its presence within geosciences in recent years, particularly in the field of sustainable management of mines and quarries, ABO-Group is now focusing entirely on studies to deepen its understanding of the effects of climate change (floods, droughts,...) and to better map the risks for 2023.

Florent Marie, Managing Director of SEGED: "In the meantime, I have come to know ABO-Group as a reliable partner that can further assist my company and offer the opportunities for strong growth and expansion of additional specialisations in the sector. I remain committed to SEGED to take things up a higher gear together with ABO-Group. One of the development objectives in particular is to provide expert solutions for the ecological restoration of rivers, wetlands and the ecological continuity."

In the most recent financial year, SEGED realised a turnover of EUR 2.6 million, representing a growth of more than 25% compared to 2021.

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded 27 years ago, ABO-Group is a company specialised in geotechnical and environmental engineering and is a key player in soil and contamination studies in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Considering the impact of climate change and its associated consequences for humans (floods, droughts, etc.), ABO-Group's studies contribute to combating these negative consequences. They focus on the conservation of natural resources (such as water) and biodiversity. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group guarantees a sustainable and comprehensive solution for its clients. ABO-Group Environment is listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)496 59 88 88



Attachment