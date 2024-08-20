Ghent, 20 August 2024, 18:45 CET, Press Release / Non-regulated Information

ABO-Group Environment Acquires Infrabureau Demey in Roeselare

ABO-Group acquires the West Flemish company Infrabureau Demey, specialized in the design and coordination of infrastructure projects

With this acquisition, ABO-Group strengthens its local presence in West Flanders



Through the acquisition of Infrabureau Demey, ABO-Group confirms its strategy to achieve growth in its home countries not only organically, but also through acquisitions of specialized companies that synergize with its core activities: soil, archaeology, and geotechnics.

Infrabureau Demey

The family business 'Infrabureau Demey', founded in 1964 and based in Roeselare, currently has around 25 employees and is led by Filip Demey and his wife Ellen Vanhoutte. "We have been delivering high-quality infrastructure projects in the West Flanders region for 60 years," says Filip Demey. "Our firm has experienced steady growth over the past decades, thanks to our loyal employees and good cooperation with our clients. Today marks a new milestone for our company, now together with ABO-Group. Supported by the group's expertise, such as that of sister company SWBO, we plan to accelerate this growth. We therefore look to the future with ABO-Group with optimism."

Filip Demey will remain the managing director.

ABO-Group

ABO-Group CEO Frank De Palmenaer: "It goes without saying that Demey's projects present an opportunity to realize synergies and economies of scale between various services within the ABO-Group. For example, I foresee a close collaboration between Demey and the previously acquired surveying company 'MEET HET'. Thanks to the expertise of both parties in 'BIM for Infra', ABO-Group can further develop in this domain. The use of this alternative form of design is growing worldwide and is seen as an important step towards more modern and smarter construction processes."

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded in 1995, ABO-Group is an international engineering firm specialized in all aspects of environment and soil: geotechnics (stability), ecology, and soil remediation. This in Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. With more than 700 experts, the group has a broad expertise to offer its clients a complete solution for the most challenging projects: from preliminary studies and advice to follow-up during implementation and post-implementation monitoring.

ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris.

For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website ( www.abo-group.eu ).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-Group Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)496 59 88 88

