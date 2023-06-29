Ghent, 29th of June 2023 , 18:00 CET, press release / regulatory information

ABO-Group Environment and the ambitious surveying company MEET HET join forces

ABO-Group expands surveying firm and takes 70% stake in MEET HET

MEET HET finds in ABO-Group a partner that offers economies of scale, drives further growth and offers complementary services

MEET HET, headquartered in Mariakerke (Ghent), is an expert in Monitoring, Digital Twins, technical measurements, training and in classical land surveying. Partly through their network of surveyors and associated experts, a wide range of innovative services is offered in Flanders. The company was founded in 2011 as a land surveying agency and in addition put itself on the map as the first ever franchise organisation for surveyors. For franchisees, this offers the flexibility of a small company, with the economies of scale of a large one.

"This transaction offers ABO-Group the opportunity not only to enter a reference land surveying agency in Flanders, but also to further develop its objectives in terms of digitalisation and innovative surveying techniques," clarifies CEO Frank De Palmenaer, also a surveyor by training. "MEET HET is not a classic surveying agency. Since day one, the company focused on digital and high-tech measurement methods to meet the increasingly data-driven needs of clients. Thus, a large part of MEET HET's assignments consist of monitoring projects, in which various critical parameters are monitored 24/7 through its own software platform. MEET HET can connect almost any sensor to the platform and provide real-time data to the client. These applications are commonly used to monitor risks in construction projects. With their (mobile) laser scanners and drones, they make digital twins of buildings, ships and industrial installations, among others. ABO also wants to link this specialised knowledge, in areas such as monitoring, to the previously acquired company Dynaopt."

The current founders, Bram Van Londersele, Jonas Van Hooreweghe and Jonas Van Dosselaer, will remain shareholders and will lead the further growth of MEET HET. "ABO-Group has the geographical presence, experience and scale to make sure MEET HET can be taken to the next level," says Bram Van Londersele. "ABO-Group and MEET HET form a beautiful synergy, where we complement each other and can fall back on accumulated knowledge, along both sides. We hope that the ambitions of both of us will enable us to help realise our dreams.”

About ABO-Group Environment

Founded 28 years ago, ABO-Group is a company specialised in geotechnical and environmental engineering and is a key player in soil and contamination studies in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. Considering the impact of climate change and its associated consequences for humans (floods, droughts, etc.), ABO-Group's studies contribute to combating these negative consequences. They focus on the conservation of natural resources (such as water) and biodiversity. Through its consultancy and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group guarantees a sustainable and comprehensive solution for its clients. ABO-Group Environment is listed on the Brussels and Paris stock exchanges. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-Group website (www.abo-group.eu).

