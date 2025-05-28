ABO-Group Environment General Meeting: ABO-Group shifts to large, multidisciplinary soil projects

Ghent, 28 May 2025 – 20:30 – Press release / Non-regulated information

This autumn, ABO-Group Environment celebrates a milestone: 30 years of expertise in environmental services.

What began three decades ago as pioneering work in soil remediation in Flanders, alongside the introduction of the first Flemish soil decree, has evolved into an international benchmark for environmental consulting, soil investigations and geotechnics. Today, ABO-Group combines the expertise of around twenty specialized companies, fully committing to large, cross-border projects of a multidisciplinary nature. Recent assignments for the French Ministry of Defence signal a new chapter: a strategic shift towards innovation and international impact.

Annual General Meeting 2024

ABO-Group, listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris, held its Annual General Meeting and reported strong growth of 14.6%, achieving a turnover of nearly EUR 100 million.

In Belgium, revenue increased by 23% to EUR 33.6 million, driven by increased demand for PFAS-related projects and the acquisition of Infrabureau Demey and soil consultancy Rimeco1.

The Netherlands had a strong year, growing by 38.8%, thanks to integrated project execution and the acquisition of ecology specialist Eco Reest.

In France, turnover rose by 2.5% despite the postponement of subsidiary Geosonic’s ongoing lithium project.

Internal, international collaboration

It is noteworthy that market demand within the sector has shifted significantly over recent years. Previously, clients requested primarily soil investigations; nowadays, there is growing demand for combined quotations involving geotechnical-geophysical soil investigations alongside ecological studies. With its extensive range of specializations, experts, and a one-stop-shop approach, ABO has secured a unique market position responding to this new demand. ABO is one of the few companies able to address multidisciplinary requests, as it integrates all phases—from sampling, laboratory analysis, and consulting to engineering—under one roof.

ABO-Group is preparing for larger, more complex, multidisciplinary projects. This requires internal organizational adjustments, such as recruiting additional personnel and intensifying cross-border collaboration among group companies.

For 2025, approximately EUR 45 million worth of large-scale assignments have already been secured, including EUR 25 million from the French Ministry of Defence. ABO-Group expects this new integrated approach will become a significant asset from the second half of this year onwards, particularly in the current stagnant climate within the geotechnical sector, mainly driven by France’s weakened residential construction market.

Selected references

Besides assignments to upgrade and reinforce military airbases and to build stable platforms for deploying an anti-missile defense shield, ABO-Group has secured an additional EUR 10 million contract from the French Navy. This involves soil investigations for creating safe docking areas for nuclear submarines and improving port infrastructure to accommodate aircraft carriers, including the 'Charles De Gaulle'. Additionally, various parcels have been awarded for constructing new high-speed rail lines, such as Bordeaux–Toulouse and Marseille–Nice.

Major assignments have also been secured in Belgium and the Netherlands, including projects for Port of Antwerp-Bruges and regional development initiatives in Almere and Lelystad.

About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group, founded in 1995 as a consultancy firm for soil investigations, has grown into an international engineering firm specialized in all aspects of environment and soil: quality, reuse and remediation, geotechnics and monitoring, ecology and cultural heritage. ABO-Group operates through various semi-independent subsidiaries in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. With over 800 experts, the group possesses the technology, expertise and scale necessary to offer complete solutions for the most challenging projects. Its clients include businesses active in construction, infrastructure, mining and raw materials, energy and water, ranging from indicative studies and design to execution and maintenance of diverse assets.

ABO-Group Environment is listed on EURONEXT Brussels and EURONEXT Paris.

For a more detailed description of ABO-Group Environment’s activities, please visit: www.abo-group.eu.

