About 16.8 Mln Toshiba Laptop AC Adapters Recalled

(RTTNews) - Irvine, California-based Dynabook Americas Inc. is recalling about 16.8 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters citing burn and fire hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 15.5 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters were sold in the United States, and about 1.3 million were sold in Canada.

The recall involves black AC adapters sold with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers as well as sold separately. They have date codes between April 2008 through December 2012. They are either a year month, date format, i.e. April 2008 is 0804, or year week, date format, i.e. week 15 of 2008 is 0815.

The recalled AC adapters have various model numbers and serial numbers and date codes printed on the AC adapter rating label.

The products, manufactured in China, were imported by Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. at the time of sale. They were sold at various stores nationwide and Toshiba.com from April 2008 through April 2014 with Toshiba brand laptop computers, or separately for between $25 and $75.

According to the agency, the laptop AC adapters can overheat and spark, posing risk of burn and fire.

The recall was initiated after the firm received 679 reports of the recalled AC adapters overheating or catching on fire, melting, and burning. This included 43 reports of minor burn injuries.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled AC adapters and contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement AC adapter.

In recent recalls citing burn and fire risk, China's CableMod Ltd. in early February called back around 25,300 units of Graphics Processing Unit or GPU V1.0 and V1.1 angled adapters.

Santa Monica, California-based Snap LLC. Earlier this month recalled about 71,000 Lithium-ion battery sold for Pixy Flying Cameras as they can overheat, posing a fire hazard.