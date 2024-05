About 2,000 homes in Hastings on fifth day with no water supply

Most of 32,500 properties back online after mains pipe burst but hundreds to go without for another nightAbout 2,000 homes in Hastings are into their fifth day without water and will probably have to wait until at least Tuesday for their taps to be flowing again.On Thursday, 32,500 properties in Hastings and St Leonards-on-Sea were left without water after a mains pipe burst. On Monday Southern Water said about 25,500 of the homes affected had had their water supply restored. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel