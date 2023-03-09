|
About 42,000 Anker Power Banks Recalled
(RTTNews) - Fantasia Trading is recalling about 42,000 Anker power banks due to risk of fire.
The company has recalled Anker 535 power banks. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lithium-ion batteries in the recalled power banks can overheat, posing a fire hazard.
The company said it has received 10 reports of incidents involving overheating, including one report of minor injuries.
The recall involves Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) with model number A1366. The power bank measures about 3 inches wide, 6 inches long and 1 inch deep. Anker is engraved on the front and the model number A1366 is on the back of the power bank.
The recalled power banks were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at Anker.com, Amazon.com and eBay.com from October 2022 through January 2023 for about $70.
The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Fantasia Trading to receive a full refund as well as instructions for properly disposing of lithium-ion batteries according to local and state regulations.
