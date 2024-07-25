25.07.2024 08:00:00

About JSC "Latvijas Gaze" share buyback offer when the shares are excluded from the regulated market

24.07.2024 JSC "Latvijas Gaze" has received a notification from the Bank of Latvia that

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia 24.07.2024. has made a decision to allow the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" (registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana iela 6, Riga, LV-1001) to make a share buyback offer for the exclusion of shares from the regulated market.

Attached:
JSC "Latvijas Gaze" share buyback offer prospectus

Board of JSC "Latvijas Gaze".

About AS "Latvijas Gaze" 
Founded in 1991, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Additional information:
Sandra Joksta
investor.relations@lg.lv
phone: + 371 67 374 369

Attachment


