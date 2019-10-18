ABQAURP's 20/20 Insight into Value-Based, Quality Care - Early Registration Deadline Approaching

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABQAURP's Annual Health Care Quality & Patient Safety Conference is being presented on April 30 – May 1, 2020, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL. "20/20 Insight into Value-Based, Quality Care" brings together thought-leaders from around the health care industry to discover innovative approaches to maximize health care value while maintaining quality.

This informative event will reflect on the impact of value-based care and focus on the future to see where we are headed as payors and providers come together to bring value to the forefront of medical practice to improve our population's health.

"This will be a great conference to assess how the last ten years of the Accountable Care Act has impacted the health care landscape and to see how future challenges are being addressed to maximize opportunities in value and quality," encourages Sunil Sinha, MD, MBA, FACHE, CHCQM, ABQAURP CME Committee Chair.

Attendees should not miss this opportunity to network with colleagues, earn CME credit, learn from distinguished faculty, and visit with industry exhibitors. The conference kicks off with a Networking Reception to relax and enjoy the beautiful, beachside location of Sand Key. Arrive early on Thursday, April 30th to attend this event.

Enjoy a full day of CME on Friday, May 1st to explore ways to integrate expert advice from national quality leaders into your practice while identifying best practices and tools to enhance patient care in any setting.

ABQAURP welcomes faculty from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), American Hospital Association, American College of Physician Advisors (ACPA), American Society of Addiction Medicine, and more. Find complete faculty information at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/43rd_AnnualConference_Speakers.aspx

At the conclusion of the conference, attendees should be able to:



Manage a patient's care using multidisciplinary rounds to improve value and quality while containing costs

Identify the steps needed to integrate technology into the patient care team

Discuss CMS initiatives for 2020 and beyond

Assess a patient chart from a global perspective to accurately reflect the value and quality of care provided

Address the improvement of health care throughout life stages and communities

Evaluate health behaviors and social impacts on the delivery of chronic care

Explain the relationship between quality measures, payment models, and the standard of care in addiction medicine

Recognize the value of integrating the behavioral and physical health of your patient population

The room block at this resort is on a first-come, first-serve basis, attendees should register now for the best conference opportunities. A complete agenda and important conference information at: https://www.abqaurp.org/ABQMain/ Education/Live_Conferences/ABQMain/43rd_AnnualConference_Home.aspx [http://www.abqaurp.org/AnnualConference __title__ 43rd Annual Conference].

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians (ABQAURP) designates this live activity for a maximum of 8.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

The conference will also carry a variety of other CE credits including nursing (CE), case management (CCMC), Osteopathic (AOA), and Family Physician (AAFP).

Exhibit and Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Find out more at: https://abqaurp.org/ABQMain/43rd_AnnualConference_Sponsors.aspx.

About ABQAURP

Celebrating over 40 years of excellence in Health Care Quality and Management & Patient Safety, ABQAURP is the premier professional association providing Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) Certification, ACCME-accredited continuing medical education, and membership to health care professionals worldwide.

The HCQM Certification is the only health care quality and management examination administered through the National Board of Medical Examiners® (NBME®).

ABQAURP also offers sub-specialty certification in: Physician Advisor (physicians only), Patient Safety/Risk Management, Case Management, Managed Care, Transitions of Care, and Workers' Compensation. HCQM Certification and the Physician Advisor Sub-Specialty are endorsed by the American College of Physician Advisors.

ABQAURP is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. We are committed to providing superior health care quality and patient safety education. ABQAURP is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing to provide contact hours (CEs) for nurses in our educational programs.

For more information about ABQAURP programs: call (800) 998-6030 or visit http://www.abqaurp.org.

"National Board of Medical Examiners®" and "NBME®" are registered trademarks of the National Board of Medical Examiners.

