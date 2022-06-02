|
ABRACADABRA! CHEEZ-IT® PUFF'D™ AND CELEBRITY MAGICIAN JUSTIN WILLMAN BLOW FANS' MINDS - AND TASTEBUDS - WITH TWO CHEEZDEFYING MAGIC TRICKS
Professional magician and TV star inspires families to channel their inner magicians with the magic of new Cheez-It® Puff'd™
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheez-It® is bringing families the newest take on its iconic snack cracker with Cheez-It® Puff'd™ – a crazy-craveable, puffy and airy snack baked with 100% real cheese inside and out. Every Cheez-It Puff'd starts with a crunch and transforms into a melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent taste that vanishes on your tongue — it must be some kind of magic.
Professional magician and TV star, Justin Willman, knows magic when he sees it — and this puffy, airy and cheesy Cheez-It Puff'd transformation is just that. So, ahead of National Cheese Day (June 4), Willman and Cheez-It Puff'd are teaming up to create two cheezdefying magic tricks — one is so stealthily simple it will inspire families to channel their inner magician.
- Cheez-It Puff'd Side Down – Willman is defying the laws of gravity, mystically making Cheez-It Puff'd float and then fly away. How does he do it? Watch and find out!
- Vanishing Cheez-It Puff'd – Willman will repeatedly make Cheez-It Puff'd vanish at his fingertips. A trick so simple, yet still astonishing, viewers can easily recreate it and trick their friends and family — tune in to Willman's TikTok on June 6 to watch and learn how!
"Every Cheez-It Puff'd delivers a poppable, airy bite that starts with a crunchy outside layer and transforms into a melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent taste – just like magic," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It. "With at-home magic tricks resurging in popularity on social media channels, our partnership with Justin takes the absurdly uplifting snacking experience of Cheez-It Puff'd and provides families with a magical snacktime activity."
"Nothing beats blowing fans' minds with clever – yet shockingly simple – illusions, especially when it's a trick that anyone can perform, regardless of their magic experience," said Willman. "I've always been a Cheez-It fan, and now I'm a Cheez-It Puff'd fanatic. So, creating magic with one of my favorite snacks that encourages families to come together and recreate an illusion has been a magical experience."
Cheez-It Puff'd and magic-lovers alike can follow Willman on their favorite social platform to see the mind-bending illusions and learn how to perform the magical fun at home with Cheez-It Puff'd.
Justin Willman Social Channels:
- TikTok: @realjustinwillman
- Twitter: @Justin_Willman
- Instagram: @justinwillman
- Facebook: Justin Willman
To try the magic for themselves, fans can find Cheez-It Puff'd at retailers nationwide in three varieties – Cheez-It Puff'd Double Cheese, White Cheddar and Scorchin' Hot Cheddar. Fans can also share their magic trick performance attempts and tag @CheezIt and @realjustinwillman on TikTok for a chance to be featured on Willman's social media channels.
