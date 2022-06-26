|
26.06.2022 23:50:47
Abrdn eyes growth from investment technology as it aims to be more than a fund manager
ASSET manager abrdn has been on a drive to transform itself, first with a new brand and now with technology. The company's chief executive Stephen Bird said he hopes to harness new technologies to be more client-focused and to diversify the group's sources of revenue.
