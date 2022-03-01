01.03.2022 10:54:26

Abrdn Plc FY21 Profit Climbs; Maintains Dividend, Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Investment company abrdn PLC (SLFPY.PK, SLA.L), formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 IFRS profit before tax climbed to 1.12 billion pounds from last year's 838 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 46.0 pence, higher than 37.9 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 13.7 pence, compared to 8.8 pence last year.

Fee based revenue increased 6 percent to 1.52 billion pounds from prior year's 1.43 billion pounds.

Further, the company maintained full year dividend at 14.6p.

Looking ahead, the company maintained outlook for high single digit three year revenue CAGR over 2020-2023.

Separately, abrdn announced Mike O'Brien and Pam Kaur will be appointed to the Board and to the Audit and Risk and Capital Committees with effect from June 1. Their appointments will be subject to election by shareholders at the AGM on May 18.

Martin Pike and Jutta af Rosenborg will not stand for re-election at the 2022 AGM and will retire at the conclusion of the meeting.

In London, Abrdn shares were trading at 197.86 pence, down 4.28 percent.

Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: ATX und DAX deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben zur Wochenmitte kräftig nach. Für die asiatischen Aktienmärkte geht es am Mittwoch abwärts.

