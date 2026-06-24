Absci Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVW3 / ISIN: US00091E1091
|
24.06.2026 17:14:42
Absci Corp Stock Rises 18% After Positive Phase 1 Data For AI-Designed Drug Candidate
(RTTNews) - Absci Corporation (ABSI) stock rose 18.83 percent, gaining $1.40 to $8.81 on Wednesday, after the company reported positive interim Phase 1 clinical data for ABS-201, its investigational anti-prolactin receptor antibody developed using generative AI.
The stock is currently trading at $8.81, compared with its previous close of $7.41 on the Nasdaq. During the session, shares opened at $9.51 and traded between $8.67 and $10.84. Volume reached 17.86 million shares, significantly above the average daily volume of 4.98 million shares.
The company said the first-in-human study demonstrated a favorable safety, pharmacokinetic, and immunogenicity profile, supporting continued development in androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis. The company noted that no serious adverse events were reported in the Phase 1 trial, and the study has advanced into the multiple ascending dose portion in patients with androgenetic alopecia.
ABSI shares have traded between $2.24 and $10.84 over the past 52 weeks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Absci Corporation Registered Shs
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: Absci stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.03.26
|Ausblick: Absci stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Absci informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Absci Corporation Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Absci Corporation Registered Shs
|10,02
|-0,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließlich in Grün -- DAX schließt fester -- Dow und NASDAQ uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete leichte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen finden keine einheitliche Richtung. An den Märkten in Asien wurden am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.