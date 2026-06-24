Absci Corp Stock Rises 18% After Positive Phase 1 Data For AI-Designed Drug Candidate

(RTTNews) - Absci Corporation (ABSI) stock rose 18.83 percent, gaining $1.40 to $8.81 on Wednesday, after the company reported positive interim Phase 1 clinical data for ABS-201, its investigational anti-prolactin receptor antibody developed using generative AI.

The stock is currently trading at $8.81, compared with its previous close of $7.41 on the Nasdaq. During the session, shares opened at $9.51 and traded between $8.67 and $10.84. Volume reached 17.86 million shares, significantly above the average daily volume of 4.98 million shares.

The company said the first-in-human study demonstrated a favorable safety, pharmacokinetic, and immunogenicity profile, supporting continued development in androgenetic alopecia and endometriosis. The company noted that no serious adverse events were reported in the Phase 1 trial, and the study has advanced into the multiple ascending dose portion in patients with androgenetic alopecia.

ABSI shares have traded between $2.24 and $10.84 over the past 52 weeks.