Absen Makes its Debut at Canton Fair 2020

SHENZHEN, China, June 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global LED display manufacturer, Absen (SZSE: 300389), has announced its participation in the 127th China Import and Export Fair (also known as "Canton Fair"), which is taking place online from June 15 to 24, 2020. The company is offering a package of exciting highlights for its online visitors, including a wide range of state-of-the-art LED products, virtual tours of its headquarters and factory, as well as a series of webcasts.

Held in the spring and autumn seasons each year since the spring of 1957 in Guangzhou, China, the Canton Fair is the oldest, largest, and the most representative trade fair in China. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global trade bazaar has moved online, in lieu of a physical exhibition.

At its first Canton Fair show, Absen is showcasing a broad spectrum of LED products covering commercial display, DOOH, data visualization and rental & staging, to meet diverse needs of online visitors from different industries.

The LEADING LED RANGES on display include Absen A27 Plus series, the perfect alternative solution for LCD or projector applications, Absenicon, a meeting room product designed for any event rooms, HC series, a 0.9mm MiniLED display for the high-end control room market, and VN series, the Red Dot Product Design Award 2020 winner for its breakthrough innovations in touring. More other expert LED displays, such as Absen's new DOOH product, AW series, which is suitable for various outdoor applications like light boxes and light poles, are also presented on the virtual event.

During June 15-24, global visitors to the online Canton Fair also have the opportunity to experience Absen's global headquarters and its state-of-the-art factory on VIRTUAL TOURS.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, a modern metropolis that links Hong Kong to China's mainland, Absen boasts a global presence with 14 domestic and overseas companies worldwide. Its factory in Huizhou is able to provide the best-in-class LED products applicable to various scenarios, with the annual product capacity reaching up to 300,000 square meters.

In addition, Absen brings a series of LIVE WEBCASTS for online visitors. With topics ranging from LED basic knowledge to professional videowall solutions for different applications, the webcasts provide attendees a comprehensive understanding of cutting-edge LED technology, as well as of Absen and its business. Moreover, during the show, Absen's company representatives are 24h available for inquiries from attendees from all corners of the world.

