Absen to Debut Mini-LED Rental Solution at Digital Signage Japan 2019

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen (SZ300389), the leading global LED display manufacturer, will debut its cutting-edge Mini-LED rental solution Aries Series at Digital Signage Japan 2019, which will take place from June 12 to 14 in Makuhari Messe in Chiba Japan. As a comprehensive event of technology utilizing digital media such as multiscreen, cloud, big data, advertisement and marketing, this show will be a great opportunity to get up to date on the latest digital signage technology in Japan.

On show will be a big high-profile 8K LED video wall of pixel pitch 1.5mm featuring the latest in Absen's rental LED platform, Aries series (AX1.5), a Mini-LED product which was firstly launched at ISE 2019. It will be a highlight of the show as it is probably the first time for the local market to see such a massive LED screen of narrow pixel pitch.

Aries Series is Absen's first Mini LED rental range that has been specially designed to meet the growing demand for sub-2mm fine pitch LED in rental staging applications such as auto shows, high-end conferences and live broadcasts. Due to its 27.5" cabinet size, achieving a 16:9-aspect-ratio, this range supports displaying HD images pixel to pixel with no need to customize resolution.

This range features Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) 4-in-1 LED packaging technology and Common Cathode (CC) technology. IMD makes the LED panels much stronger than traditional rental LED display products and LED repair much easier due to the expanded operation area and improved PCB pad. It increases the collision resistance of product and greatly reduces the possibility of LEDs being knocked out. And with CC technology to greatly improve contrast ratio and energy efficiency, this product is able to create real seamless video walls with enhanced visual performance whilst consuming 20% less power.

Demoes of this state-of-the-art product are available in the office of Absen Japan, one of Absen's nine overseas branches in the world. Dedicated to providing the best for its global customers, Absen boasts advanced manufacturing and developed customer service networks with 15 domestic and overseas companies worldwide. It operates a large-scale, high-end automated production line (annual production capacity is up to 300,000 square meters) and R&D department to bring first class product and services to customers worldwide.

SOURCE Absen