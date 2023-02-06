|
06.02.2023 02:00:24
Absolutely Nobody Can Agree on What's Happening With the Economy Right Now
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.We might need an addendum to the old adage that there are decades in which nothing happens and weeks in which decades happen. Apparently, there are also weeks where nobody knows what-in-the-you-know-what has happened... last week was one of them.The Fed rate-hike deceleration slammed right into a Bureau of Labor jobs report so ludicrously and unexpectedly "positive" -- arguably proof of an economy still running white-hot -- it rocked everyone's baseline outlook. Now short-sellers are scrambling to cover while blue chip companies are expecting their first profit drop in years, and the only thing anyone is certain about is that there is no longer any such thing as certainty. In other words, happy Monday.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,20
|1,54%
|On
|21,99
|-2,22%