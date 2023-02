Absolutely Nobody Can Agree on What's Happening With the Economy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.We might need an addendum to the old adage that there are decades in which nothing happens and weeks in which decades happen. Apparently, there are also weeks where nobody knows what-in-the-you-know-what has happened... last week was one of them.The Fed rate-hike deceleration slammed right into a Bureau of Labor jobs report so ludicrously and unexpectedly "positive" -- arguably proof of an economy still running white-hot -- it rocked everyone's baseline outlook. Now short-sellers are scrambling to cover while blue chip companies are expecting their first profit drop in years, and the only thing anyone is certain about is that there is no longer any such thing as certainty. In other words, happy Monday.Continue reading