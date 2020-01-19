AbstoneLalley, Inc.'s CEO Represents President Of One Of The Largest, Minority-Owned Law Firms In The U.S. In Transition To New Firm

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AbstoneLalley, Inc., a national, minority-owned legal and corporate consulting firm, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Rodney L. Abstone-Carabajal served as a trusted advisor to Stephen H. Pugh, President of Pugh, Jones & Johnson, P.C., in his transition to Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella, P.C. Mr. Pugh, a nationally-recognized, award-winning trial attorney and public finance lawyer, joins Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella as a Shareholder, effective January 16, 2020.

"It was a tremendous honor when Stephen Pugh contacted me to represent him and his firm with their transition to a new firm," said Rodney L. Abstone-Carabajal, CEO of AbstoneLalley, Inc. "Mr. Pugh is a powerhouse Chicago lawyer and a true trailblazer. Working with him and his firm has been one of the highlights of my career."

Since its founding in 2012, Mr. Abstone-Carabajal's firm has developed a reputation for excellence rooted in its unwavering commitment to diversity. As demonstrated by its diverse team of consultants and inclusive work environment throughout North and South America, AbstoneLalley holds true to its mission to advance diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. For these reasons, Mr. Abstone-Carabajal and his team continue to be sought out for their particular expertise in diversity recruitment and retention and lateral partner and practice group transitions and law firm mergers.

"After more than 28 years as a significant, diverse law firm in Chicago and New York, we owe a great deal of gratitude to our clients and to our former attorneys and staff," said Stephen H. Pugh. "We now look forward to providing outstanding legal services with the dynamic firm of Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella."

Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella is a full service, mid-sized firm with a well-earned reputation within the Chicago business and legal communities and with capabilities and resources that extend around the globe. "Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella has a sincere commitment to improving the diversity landscape in law firms," stated Abstone-Carabajal. "This is the primary reason I have very much enjoyed working with two of the firm's Shareholders, John Stephens and Jeff Warren, on this initiative."

"Unlike many firms throughout Chicago that have gone the way of consolidation, Burke, Warren made the decision a number of years ago to remain an independent, mid-sized, full service firm," said John P. Stephens, Shareholder of Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella. "A key component to the sustainability of our business model is the continual addition of new talent to the firm. For several years now, we have been successful in attracting attorneys who are drawn to our collegial environment, culture of accountability, and full-service platform. However, we had a breakthrough when our firm was introduced to Rodney Abstone-Carabajal and his firm, AbstoneLalley. Not only does Rodney provide top-of-the-line service and connections to first-rate attorneys, he has been instrumental in introducing Burke, Warren, for the first time, to top tier minority attorneys, which aligns with our commitment to become a more diverse firm. The hiring of Steve Pugh is an important event in the history of our firm. Not only is he a prestigious attorney and leader in the legal profession, he has also successfully run one of the most notable minority-owned firms in the country. My colleagues and I are very happy to have him onboard, and look forward to working with him to further enhance the legal services we deliver to our clients."

