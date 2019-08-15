Abstrakt Marketing Group Appears on Inc. 5000 List for the 5th Time

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. magazine revealed that Abstrakt Marketing Group is No. 2381 on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Making the list gets harder every year as a company's starting base grows. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere 4% of companies have made the list 5 times, as Abstrakt has achieved this year.

"Last year, we ranked at #2497 on the Inc. list, and this year we came in at #2381. Year after year, it never ceases to amaze me what the group of motivated, hard-working individuals at Abstrakt can accomplish," said Scott Scully, CEO and President of Abstrakt Marketing Group.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior years' lists. A complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About Abstrakt Marketing Group: Based in St. Louis, MO, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 700 clients nationwide. With 330+ employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead generation company, offering both inbound and outbound solutions for their client partners. For more information, visit www.abstraktmg.com.

About Inc. Media: Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

