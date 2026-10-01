ABTC Wins U.S. Export License For $100 Mln Black Mass Sales, Pre-market Shares Up

(RTTNews) - American Battery Technology Co. (ABAT), an integrated critical minerals manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security to export up to $100 million of recycled black mass material under new federal controls.

ABTC said the Defense Priorities and Allocation System license supports sales from its Nevada recycling facility, which began commercial operations in 2023, and strengthens its position in the critical minerals supply chain.

The company said black mass contains lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite, which can be refined and reused in new products. ABTC added that the license enhances its ability to meet growing demand for critical minerals across global supply chains.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of ABTC were up 27.60 percent, changing hands at $2.8200, after closing Wednesday's regular session 0.91 percent higher.