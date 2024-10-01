|
01.10.2024 09:51:28
Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc to buy German chemicals company Covestro for 14.7 billion euros
ABU Dhabi’s state oil giant Adnoc agreed to buy German chemicals producer Covestro for 14.7 billion euros (S$21 billion), one of the biggest foreign takeovers by a Gulf state which is aimed at diluting the country’s heavy dependence on oil in the energy transition.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
