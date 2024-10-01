Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 09:51:28

Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc to buy German chemicals company Covestro for 14.7 billion euros

ABU Dhabi’s state oil giant Adnoc agreed to buy German chemicals producer Covestro for 14.7 billion euros (S$21 billion), one of the biggest foreign takeovers by a Gulf state which is aimed at diluting the country’s heavy dependence on oil in the energy transition.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten