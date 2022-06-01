Abzena Selects IPS for Turnkey Delivery of Their New CGMP Facility in North Carolina

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPS-Integrated Project Services, LLC, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) services, announces its support to Abzena (North Carolina) LLC to perform full design, construction management, and CQV services for their new monoclonal antibody (mAb) facility in Sanford, North Carolina.

Abzena's new 120,000sqft facility will expand its current contract manufacturing footprint for CGMP biologics manufacturing. The new facility will house up to four suites, each with 2x2kL single-use bioreactors, and accommodate its Phase 3 clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities of their CDMO biologic products. This site will be Abzena's sixth in a global network providing integrated solutions and will be dedicated to CGMP manufacturing capacity for mammalian biologics. Additionally, the facility will be equipped to accommodate flexibility in manufacturing operations such as continuous manufacturing and perfusion. Once completed later this year, Abzena plans to add up to 325 jobs to the local community.

"Abzena initially selected IPS because of their progressive Inceptioneering™ offering which allowed us to create a concept design quickly. After working with IPS further, there was no doubt that we would continue our relationship as a partner in engineering and construction. We are extremely pleased with the level of talent, the partnership in solving issues, and the level of their work," said Kimball Hall, President and Chief Operating Officer of Abzena.

The IPS team provided site agnostic Inceptioneering and pre-construction services to help Abzena make an informed site selection. This up-front work quickly clarified program requirements and established the required building size, funding, and schedule criteria. Abzena ultimately selected a site based in North Carolina, and IPS' local office in the Raleigh area provided continuity for a turnkey delivery with a large local team.

IPS' design services for Abzena's mAb facility include architectural, process, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, automation, civil, and structural engineering. Pre-construction services include planning the schedule, execution, and estimation of the new facility.

"Abzena's clients need more capacity, and that is driving the aggressive schedule. We value the relationship and trust we have built with Abzena and are tackling the project challenges together to achieve ambitious goals and help them meet the demand," said Keith Higgins, Southern California Business Unit Leader.

IPS' procurement and construction management teams provide the equipment and oversee the construction, and the CQV team provides commissioning, qualification, and validation leadership and support. The different departments integrate to ensure that Abzena's new facility will be delivered within their schedule and budget.

"IPS is proud to partner with Abzena to help expand their manufacturing capabilities and better serve their patients worldwide," states Jacob Stephen, IPS' Vice President of Operations - Americas. "It is clear that Abzena and IPS' passion to collaborate with one another will result in an innovative project that will benefit the local community and beyond for years to come."

About IPS

IPS is a global leader in developing innovative business solutions for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Through operational expertise and industry-leading knowledge, skill, and passion, IPS provides consultancy services, architecture, engineering, construction management, program management, and compliance services that allow clients to develop and manufacture life-impacting products. With the newest acquisition of Linesight, IPS has over 2,800 professionals in 46 offices across 17 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Linesight specializes in cost, schedule, risk, program, and project management services in various market sectors, including Data Centers, Life Sciences, and High-Tech Industrial. For further information, please visit www.ipsdb.com.

About Abzena

Abzena provides the most complete set of solutions in integrated early discovery to mid-phase biotherapeutic and bioconjugation drug development and CGMP manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company maintains resources around the world, with facilities in the US and UK. Abzena is owned by Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, one of the world's leading private equity investors. For more information, please see www.abzena.com.

