AC Business Media Grows Digital Team, Hires Chief Digital Officer

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a growing array of digital products, AC Business Media hires first Chief Digital Officer, Kris Heineman. Kris will head the digital department and spearhead digital strategies and audience expansion for all of AC Business Media's brands.

Kris holds over 15 years of experience leading digital strategies and envisioning product roadmaps for multiple large media organizations. Most recently the Senior Audience Development Director for American Media, he directed product and business development strategies for Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Snowboarder and more. His prior media experience comes from leadership positions at TEN: The Enthusiastic Network, Bonnier Corporation, TransWorld Media, and Freedom Communications.

"Kris is a highly accomplished individual who brings an extensive set of knowledge and experience in growing digital products for media organizations," states Barry Lovette, CEO for AC Business Media. "We look forward to his new role and continuing the momentum of our digital growth."

Kris adds, "AC Business Media is moving in a positive direction and I am happy to be part of the growing team. Their strong reputation in the media industry is vital as we pave the company's future to a digital and data-driven company."

Kris will be responsible for crafting digital strategies, heading new business opportunities, and aligning and leveraging digital properties to meet the evolving needs of AC Business Media's clients.

AC Business Media's digitally properties include six trade websites, lead generation programs, targeted email campaigns, e-newsletters, and more.

About AC Business Media

AC Business Media is a leading B2B media and business intelligence company with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets, as well as data-driven marketing and content. AC Business Media delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters and provides advertisers the analytics, data and ability to reach their target audience.

