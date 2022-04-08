AC Immune CFO Joerg Hornstein To Leave; Christopher Roberts Named Interim Finance Chief

(RTTNews) - AC Immune SA (ACIU), a biopharmaceutical company, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Joerg Hornstein will leave the company in the second half to pursue a new opportunity.

The company also said that Christopher Roberts, Vice President, Finance has been appointed as interim CFO.

Roberts, as a member of AC Immune's finance leadership team, directs the financial operations of the company. In addition, he also leads key finance transformation initiatives including R&D budgeting and automation of the Group.