Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (ACCA) Reports on Sponsorship of the Largest Neuroscience Meeting in Europe this Year - FENS Regional Meeting 2019 (FRM2019)

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (ACCA – OTCQB, www.Acaciadiversifiedholdings.com ) is pleased to announce that we were among the sponsors of the FENS Regional Meeting 2019 (FRM2019), the largest neuroscience meeting in Europe this year https://www.fensfrm2019.rs/, which was held in Belgrade, Serbia, July 10-13, 2019. The FRM2019 was jointly organized by three National Neuroscience Societies under the auspices of FENS (Federation of European Neuroscience Societies, https://www.fens.org/), the main organization for neuroscience in Europe representing close to 22,000 European neuroscientists. The Organizers expected around 1000 participants from all around the world (at the moment from 53 countries confirmed, and over 450 abstracts accepted), including the European region. Experts of different backgrounds took part in this meeting: scientists, physicians, psychologists and neuropsychologists, therapists, social workers and other professionals involved in the field of neuroscience. An attractive scientific program showcasing the state-of-the-art neuroscience resulted in a meeting at its highest level, with a very impressive line-up of plenary lectures, symposia with the most prominent speakers from 23 countries and a highly attractive number of special events.

Rick Pertile, President/CEO of Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. said: "Given that ACCA produces a wide range of products that may have potential as therapeutic strategies for many neurodegenerative and neurological diseases we wanted to support the most recent discoveries in neuroscience with translational potential that were presented at the FRM2019 and in that way boost the advancement of neuroscience globally."

More updates will follow shortly.

