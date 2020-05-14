Academics Architects Announces the Release of Pre-Built College Courses

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academics Architects offers high quality and robust pre-built college and university courses. These courses are complete, current, and are ready to be uploaded into a school's Learning Management System (LMS) or start teaching in traditional classroom environment, or used for hybrid instruction. "Institutions can literally acquire courses today and start teaching them tomorrow," said G. Allen Harris, Ed.S, Chief Academic Designer. "They are ready to be uploaded and are easily customizable."

Academics Architects is focused on student success and so are their courses. Their specialization is project and competency-based education. The courses are deliverable and task-oriented and built employing projects, lab exercises, and assessments that are based on "real-world" scenarios. The learning scenarios are realistic in that they involve application of the subject matter that learners may encounter in their professional career. They are designed to engage and pique student interest and also involve them in research, creativity, and reflection. The courses are well organized - they clearly let the students know (1) the expectations, (2) what they need to study and practice, (3) what they will be able to do after they complete a learning activity and the course, and (4) how their studies will fit into their career and educational goals. The students will know they can do it because they did it in the course. Students don't want or need courses where they just read a book and take tests.

"Schools will be wowed by the courses when they see what they get," said G. Allen Harris, Ed.S, Chief Academic Designer. "Not only will they be pleasantly surprised at the quality and robustness of the courses, they will be astonished of the materials they receive." The courses are very complete. They come with detailed learning activities and modules that include reading activities, hands-on workshops, research activities, experiential-based discussion boards, lab exercises, and course projects. They also include course and module level competencies and objectives with mapping to the learning activities and assessments, course curriculum, customizable syllabus, and schedule plans for an 8, 10, and 16 week term schedule. The courses also include one or more video lectures with written scripts for handouts, competency-based assessments, grading rubrics for all assessments, and course updates for a full year.

Academics Architects is launching their pre-built courses starting with two complete courses and two additional courses within 30 days. They are stepping up their development efforts and plan to have several more courses released on a regular basis. The first two courses currently available are Applied Web Design and Development, and Applied Server Side Web Application Design and Development. Within 30 days they will release the Applied Database Design and Development Course, and the Applied Mobile Web Application Design and Prototyping Course. Within 60 days they will be releasing the Applied Project Management Course, and many more to come. Academics Architects will be focusing on developing courses in the areas of Information Technology, Information Security / Cyber-Security, Project Management, and Business Administration and Management.

There are several benefits to using Academics Architects' pre-built courses. The courses are designed to meet accreditation and other course quality standards. Schools don't have to depend on other companies for course delivery, such as Online Program Management (OPM) providers which usually charge high revenue sharing or subscription fees. Academics Architects' pre-built courses are extremely cost-effective. It is just a one-time nominal purchase and license fee for a perpetual license. There are no recurring charges. In addition, Academics Architects have put processes and technologies in place to protect the security and integrity of the courses.

