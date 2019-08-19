Academy Bank Opens New Retail Banking Center in Overland Park, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo., August 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Academy Bank, a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corp., today announces the opening of its newest retail banking center in Overland Park, Kan. The new branch — located at 6976 W. 135th Street — expands Academy Bank's footprint in Johnson County.

"Academy Bank's new retail branch in Overland Park is key to our growing presence both in Johnson County and the Kansas City metro area," said Paul Holewinski, President and CEO of Academy Bank. Academy Bank's continued expansion will include new branch openings this year in Lenexa, the Crossroads and the Northland.

Academy Bank ranked third on the Kansas City Business Journal's list of the "strongest large banks in 2018" with a loan portfolio growth of 22.2%. The $1.5 billion-asset bank has 20 branches in the Kansas City bi-state region, making it the seventh-largest bank based in the metropolitan area.

In addition to Smart ATM and mobile services for personal and business customers, Academy Bank's Overland Park retail banking center offers Interactive Teller Machine video banking inside the bank. By the end of the year, the Overland Park branch also will feature Academy Express — a drive-thru video banking service that connects customers to a live banker seven days a week (8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday) for most banking services beyond retail hours to offer greater convenience and flexibility.

The new retail banking center and Academy Express in Overland Park boosts Academy Bank's growing presence in Johnson County which includes:



Fairway, Kan. (4400 Shawnee Mission Parkway)

(4400 Shawnee Mission Parkway) Lenexa, Kan. (13218 W. 87th Street; includes Academy Express)

(13218 W. 87th Street; includes Academy Express) Olathe, Kan. (15084 S. Blackbob Road)

(15084 S. Blackbob Road) Overland Park, Kan. (10000 College Blvd.)

(10000 College Blvd.) Shawnee, Kan. (Academy Express, 10820 Shawnee Mission Parkway)

To celebrate the grand opening of its new Overland Park branch and introduce itself to the local community, Academy Bank is partnering with neighborhood retailers — including Freezing Moo, Land

of Paws, Pie Five Pizza and Chuy's Tex Mex — to sponsor a week of daily "freebies" beginning Monday, Aug. 26 through Friday, Aug. 30. Details are available @facebook.com/BankWithAcademy

"We know our customers live an on-the-go lifestyle. That's why Academy Bank is not your ordinary banking experience," said Holewinski. "We're proud to bring the latest innovations in community banking to Overland Park with both high-tech services to make banking more convenient and high-touch services to make it more personable."

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $1.5 billion in assets and over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $2.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian customers in all 50 states and across the world. For more, visit http://www.academybank.com

