Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Revitalizes Strategic Plan For Dynamic Health Care Environment

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' Board of Directors has revitalized the organization's ongoing Strategic Plan to prioritize programs and initiatives in four areas where the Academy will focus efforts to accelerate progress towards achieving its vision and mission. The Academy's plan includes impact goals that help focus, set priorities, and assign resources in well-being and prevention, nutrition care and health systems, nutrition security and food safety, and diversity and inclusion.

At its April 9 meeting, the Academy's Board approved the updated goals and strategies that will build on the Academy's core organizational strengths in food and nutrition research; advocacy and communications; professional development; and workforce demand and capacity.

Four new overarching, organization-wide goals that address inclusion, diversity, equity and access, known as IDEA, have been incorporated into the Strategic Plan. The goals will form the foundation of an IDEA action plan. The Board empowered the Academy's Diversity and Inclusion Committee to make recommendations to support this important work.

"In revitalizing the Academy's Strategic Plan, we commit our organization and the entire nutrition and dietetics profession to making even greater progress toward achieving our vision, a world where all people thrive through the transformative power of food and nutrition; and our mission, accelerate improvements in global health and well-being through food and nutrition," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Linda T. Farr.

"As the global leaders in improving and safeguarding the nutritional health of all people, we continue to be tireless advocates for universal access to the lifesaving benefits everyone can obtain by working with registered dietitian nutritionists, especially in the prevention and treatment of common and costly chronic diseases," Farr said.

The principles that the Academy, through its members, have developed to achieve its mission and vision are:

Amplify the contribution and value of diverse nutrition and dietetics practitioners to the public

Position registered dietitian nutritionists as the experts in food and nutrition

Expand workforce demand and capacity

Incorporate research, professional development, technology and practice to foster innovation and discovery

Collaborate with key stakeholders to solve the greatest food and nutrition challenges, now and in the future

Focus on making a system-wide impact across food, well-being and health care sectors

Have a global impact in eliminating all forms of malnutrition.

"We help consumers make informed decisions about the foods they eat, while advocating for legislation and public policies that make our country healthier. And we do so by advancing evidence-based practice in the science of nutrition, and by increasing the numbers and contributions of diverse nutrition and dietetics practitioners," Farr said.

Through ongoing strategic management, the Academy's Board of Directors ensures that the goals of its Strategic Plan allow for modifications to ensure the direction continues to be dynamic and relevant and matched to the health care environment. Visit www.eatright.org/strategicplan for more information.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

