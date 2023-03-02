+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 14:55:00

Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results Conference Call

KATY, Texas, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO), a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewsfoto/Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Academy will host a live conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Participants interested in accessing the live call can dial 1-877-407-3982 (U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (International). The conference passcode is 13736469. A webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's website at investors.academy.com. To listen to the call, please dial in or access the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering passcode 13736469.

A replay of the webcast will be archived at investors.academy.com for approximately 30 days.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 268 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries: 
Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications
281.253.8200
elise.hasbrook@academy.com 

Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281.646.5362
matt.hodges@academy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2022-results-conference-call-301760175.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

