24.08.2023 22:05:00

Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

KATY, Texas, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States.

2023 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference
Format: Fireside chat and small group meetings on September 12-13, 2023
Fireside Chat Presentation: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:55 a.m. Eastern Time
Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO; Michael Mullican, President; and Carl Ford, CFO

2023 Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference
Format: Fireside chat and small group meetings on September 20-21, 2023
Fireside Chat Presentation: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time
Participants: Steve Lawrence, CEO; Michael Mullican, President; and Carl Ford, CFO

Presentation materials utilized during these events, as well as a live and replay webcast (for 30 days) of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat, will be made available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 271 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Media inquiries:
Elise Hasbrook, Vice President Communications
281.253.8200
elise.hasbrook@academy.com

Investor inquiries:
Matt Hodges, Vice President Investor Relations
281.646.5362
matt.hodges@academy.com

Academy Sports + Outdoors (PRNewsfoto/Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301909590.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Powell-Rede: US-Börsen zum Handelsende fester -- ATX und DAX gehen mit minimalen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag zwischenzeitliche Gewinne nicht halten und schlossen nur noch leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen