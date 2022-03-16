Academy Sports + Outdoors Donates $500,000 in Proceeds to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Proceeds from Holiday T-Shirt Sales More Than Doubled In 2021

KATY, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced the donation of $500,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The two organizations partnered to create exclusive holiday-inspired t-shirts. Of each shirt sold, a portion of the proceeds were donated back to St. Jude.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is proud to partner with St. Jude to positively impact young patients and their families," said Steve Lawrence, Academy Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "This collection provides us with a unique opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to local communities and support St. Jude Children's Hospital."

Through its partnership over the past two years, Academy has donated more than $650,000 in holiday t-shirt sale proceeds in support of St. Jude's mission: Finding cures. Saving children®.

"The generous commitment of Academy Sports + Outdoors and creative use of patient art demonstrate the powerful impact we can have on the world when we work together to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's work to help find cures for childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Partnerships like this fuel the current $11.5 billion, six-year St. Jude strategic plan that includes tripling its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year."

The men's, women's, and youth t-shirts were available during the holiday season exclusively at Academy's 259 stores as well as online at academy.com.

About Academy

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 259 stores across 16 contiguous states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of 20 private label brands, which go well beyond traditional sporting goods and apparel offerings. For more information, visit academy.com.

