|
07.09.2022 16:22:36
Academy Sports And Outdoors Adds 10% As Quarterly Profit Beats Street; Outlook Increased
(RTTNews) - Shares of sporting goods store chain, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) are rising more than 10% at $46.29, after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook.
Net income in the second quarter was $188.8 million or $2.22 per share compared with $190.5 million or $1.99 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $195.0 million or $2.30, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $2.08 per share.
Net sales were $1.69 billion, a decrease of 5.8%, compared to $1.79 billion last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.
Looking forward, the company raised its full-year earnings outlook to the range of $6.75-$7.50 from $6.55-$7.25 provided earlier. Net sales for the year is expected between $6.43 billion and $6.63 billion.
The consensus estimate for earnings is at $6.95 per share and for revenue is at $6.59 billion.
ASO has traded in the range of $25.10-$51.08 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.