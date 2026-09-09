AmSouth Bancorporation Aktie
WKN DE: 878868 / ISIN: US0321651020
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09.09.2026 14:39:51
Academy Sports And Outdoors Boosts FY26 EPS Outlook As Q2 Profit, Revenues Rise
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2026, while annual net sales and comparable sales outlook.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.05 to $6.45 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.90 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.35 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share.
However, the company continues to expect net sales between $6.230 billion and $6.355 billion, with comparable sales between flat and a growth of 2 percent.
For the second quarter, net income increased to $137.9 million or $2.17 per share from $125.4 million or $1.85 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter were $2.31 per share, compared to $1.94 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the quarter grew 3.0 percent to $1.65 billion from $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales declined 0.4 percent.
Last week, Academy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on October 14, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2026.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ASO is trading on the Nasdaq at $49.89, up $5.18 or 11.59 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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