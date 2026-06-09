Academy Sports And Outdoors Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance range for the full-year 2026, based on first-quarter performance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in the range of $5.95 to $6.35 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share on net sales between $6.230 billion and $6.355 billion, with comparable sales between flat and a growth of 2 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.65 to $6.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.60 per share on net sales between $6.175 billion and $6.355 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 1.0 and a growth of 2 percent.

In fiscal 2026, the Company plans to open three stores during the second quarter, with the remaining 15 to 20 to be opened in the second half of fiscal 2026.

"While we expect inflationary pressures to continue impacting consumer spending for the remainder of the year, our goal is to build on the momentum in our business. We plan to accomplish this by methodically executing against our long-range strategies as we continue to offer customers compelling assortments at outstanding values," said Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer.

Last week, Academy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on July 16, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ASO is trading on the Nasdaq at $52.50, up $0.83 or 1.61 percent.

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