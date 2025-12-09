Academy Sports And Outdoors Narrows FY25 Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) narrowed its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance range for the full-year 2025, based on the results from the first three quarters and the expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.65 to $6.15 per share on net sales between $6.025 billion and $6.20 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 2.0 and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.30 to $6.00 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.30 per share on net sales between $6.0 billion and $6.265 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 3.0 and growth of 1.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.77 per share on net revenues of $6.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Thursday, Academy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2025.

