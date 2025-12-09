AmSouth Bancorporation Aktie

AmSouth Bancorporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 878868 / ISIN: US0321651020

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 14:52:52

Academy Sports And Outdoors Narrows FY25 Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) narrowed its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance range for the full-year 2025, based on the results from the first three quarters and the expectations for the remainder of fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.65 to $6.15 per share on net sales between $6.025 billion and $6.20 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 2.0 and flat.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $5.30 to $6.00 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.60 to $6.30 per share on net sales between $6.0 billion and $6.265 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 3.0 and growth of 1.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.77 per share on net revenues of $6.11 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Thursday, Academy's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on January 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 18, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu AmSouth Bancorporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:47 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen