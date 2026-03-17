AmSouth Bancorporation Aktie

AmSouth Bancorporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 878868 / ISIN: US0321651020

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17.03.2026 13:42:39

Academy Sports And Outdoors Sees Growth In FY26; Stock Down 4.4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance range for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.65 to $6.15 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.60 per share on net sales between $6.175 billion and $6.355 billion, with comparable sales between a decline of 1.0 and a growth of 2 percent.

In fiscal 2026, the Company plans to open 20 to 25 new stores.

Two weeks ago, Academy's Board of Directors declared a 15 percent higher quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock, payable on April 10, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ASO is trading on the Nasdaq at $54.01, down $2.50 or 4.42 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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