Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.10.2022 18:30:00

Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results on Monday, October 31, 2022, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 239 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Acadia Healthcare Co Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Acadia Healthcare Co Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc 82,50 0,00% Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zurückhaltung vor Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX nahe der Nulllinie erwartet -- Börsen in Fernost bleiben in schwacher Verfassung
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften stabil in die Mittwochssitzung gehen. Zur Mitte der Woche zeigen sich die Börsen in Fernost erneut schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen