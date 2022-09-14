Acadia Healthcare Appoints Dr. Nasser Khan to Lead Its CTC Business

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the appointment of Dr. Nasser Khan, M.D., as Operations Group President for its Comprehensive Treatment Center (CTC) business. Dr. Khan will oversee Acadia’s network of 145 CTC facilities and associated services. He joined Acadia on September 6th following the retirement of the CTC business’ previous group president. Dr. Khan will report to John Hollinsworth, EVP Operations.

"The opioid epidemic is among the top crises we face as a nation today and our CTCs are essential in helping those suffering from their addictions,” said John Hollinsworth. "Nasser brings unrivaled qualifications to this position. He has successfully managed and grown multi-site, healthcare delivery networks. He understands that our people are our most important asset. His experience in process improvement, innovative patient care, and network expansion will serve this business line well in the years to come.”

Dr. Khan joins Acadia from his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Operations at Shields Health Solutions, a national provider of specialty pharmacy services to health systems and a subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Prior to Shields, Nasser served as Head of Program & Chief Medical Officer at Biograph Inc., a healthcare technology company. He also held a series of progressive operational leadership roles at DaVita, Inc. as Division Vice President of Hospital Services, Regional Operations Director, and Director of Strategy & Special Projects. Early in his career, Nasser spent time as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company, a leading global consulting firm.

Dr. Khan holds a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.), a Master of Medical Science (M.M.S.) and a Bachelor of Arts in Human Biology from Brown University where he graduated magna cum laude. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital. He maintains an active medical license and is board certified in internal medicine.

"Throughout my career, I have been drawn to areas where I can use my experience and medical expertise for the greatest good,” said Dr. Khan. "We are facing a public health emergency. Never in our country’s history have so many of our citizens – our family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors – been plagued by addiction. The services and support that our CTCs provide their local communities literally change lives every day. Working with our exceptional team, my focus will be on supporting our caregivers in delivering compassionate care and driving best-in-class clinical outcomes while expanding our network to help other communities in dire need.”

Acadia’s CTCs specialize in providing medication-assisted treatment. Medication-assisted treatment combines behavioral therapy and on-site medication to treat opioid use disorders. Each CTC provides a range of comprehensive substance abuse treatment support services that include medical, counseling, vocational, educational, and other treatment services to help patients progress. Behavioral therapies are delivered in an array of treatment models that may include individual and group therapy, intensive outpatient, outpatient, partial hospitalization/day treatment, road to recovery and other programs.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2022, Acadia operated a network of 239 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 22,500 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

