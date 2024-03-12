|
12.03.2024 12:17:34
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sinks After Schizophrenia Drug Failed In Late-stage Study
(RTTNews) - Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) are down more than 18 percent in pre-market on Tuesday at $19.71, after its schizophrenia drug candidate failed to meet the primary endpoint in late-stage study.
Topline results from the Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 study showed that pimavanserin did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over placebo on the study's primary endpoint, the change from baseline on the Negative Symptom Assessment-16 (NSA-16) total score.
The NSA-16 scale is designed to measure change on the wide range of predominant negative symptoms that patients experience, which looks at 16 different items and covers symptoms such as blunted affect, poor socialization and lack of motivation.?
The company said that it does not intend to conduct any further clinical trials with pimavanserin.
ACADIA shares had closed at $2.13, up 2.94 percent on Tuesday. The stock has traded in the range of $17.71 - $33.99 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18,20
|-29,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost uneinig
Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte in verschiedene Richtungen.