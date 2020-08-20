



Acarix publishes prospectus in connection with rights issue of approximately SEK 56 million

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Acarix AB ("Acarix" or the "Company") resolved on 11 August 2020, subsequent to the board of directors proposal on 15 July 2020, to carry out a new share issue of a maximum of 86,156,738 shares with preferential rights for the Company's existing shareholders at a subscription price of SEK 0.65, which may provide the Company with approximately SEK 56 million before deduction of cost related to the rights issue (the "Rights Issue"). The board of directors of Acarix has in connection with the Rights Issue, and prior to the subscription period that starts tomorrow, prepared a prospectus which today has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "SFSA").

Publication of the prospectus

For complete information about the Rights Issue, please refer to the prospectus that has been prepared by the Company and that today has been approved by the SFSA. The prospectus is available on the Company's website ( www.acarix.com ) and on Redeye AB's ("Redeye") website ( www.redeye.se/transaction/acarix-1 ) and will also be available on the SFSA's website ( https://fi.se/sv/vara-register/prospektregistret/ ). The prospectus has only been prepared in Swedish.

The prospectus is prepared as an EU-Growth prospectus in accordance with article 15 in the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The prospectus has been approved by the SFSA, which is the Swedish competent authority in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation, in accordance with article 20 in the Prospectus Regulation. The SFSA only approves the prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. The approval should not be considered as an endorsement of Acarix or as an endorsement of the quality of the shares that are the subject of the prospectus and does not indicate that the SFSA guarantees that the facts in the prospectus are correct or complete. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Rights Issue.

Application forms will be available on the Company's and Redeye's website respectively.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Publication of the prospectus on the Company's website 20 August 2020 Subscription period of the Rights Issue 21 August – 4 September 2020 Trading in subscription rights 21 August – 2 September 2020 Trading in BTA's 21 August - around week

42, 2020 Announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue Around 9 September 2020

Investor meetings

Acarix will host a digital investor meeting on Tuesday 25 August 2020 at 11:00. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Invitations will be presented on Acarix and Redeye's respective websites. Additional investor meetings may be arranged during the subscription period.

Advisers

Redeye AB is acting as financial adviser and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal adviser to Acarix in connection with the Rights Issue. Hagberg & Aneborn Fondkommission AB is acting as issuing agent.

Responsible parties

This press release has been made public through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at the time stated by the Company’s news distributor, GlobeNewswire, at the publication of this press release. The below persons may be contacted for further information.

Per Persson, VD Acarix AB,

+46 (0)73 600 59 90,

per.persson@acarix.com ,

or

Christian Lindholm, CFO Acarix,

+46 (0)70 511 83 33,

christian.lindholm@acarix.com .

About Acarix

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information please visit www.acarix.com.

