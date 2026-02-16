ACCELERANT Holdings Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A401LD / ISIN: KYG008941083
Accelerant Holdings Stock Down 48% From IPO Price, but One Fund Just Built a $51 Million Stake
Accelerant Holdings Stock Down 48% From IPO Price, but One Fund Just Built a $51 Million Stake

Keenan Capital disclosed a new stake in Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) in a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 3,139,980 shares in a trade estimated at $51.34 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing published February 13, 2026, Keenan Capital initiated a new position in Accelerant Holdings by acquiring 3,139,980 shares. As a result, the firm reported a quarter-end stake valued at $51.34 million, reflecting both share purchase activity and stock price movement.Accelerant Holdings is a specialty insurance platform leveraging technology and data analytics to connect underwriters with risk capital partners. Its integrated business model spans risk exchange services, MGA operations, and direct underwriting, enabling diversified and recurring fee income streams. The company's strategic focus on small and medium-sized commercial clients across multiple geographies provides scale and access to a broad portfolio of insurance risks.
