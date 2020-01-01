01.01.2020 03:52:00

Accelerate Declares Annual Distributions

CALGARY, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the December 2019 annual share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the annual 2019 distributions will be December 30, 2019 for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2019. Unitholders will receive share distributions payable on January 8, 2020.

Details of the final per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds

TSX Ticker

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Capital
Gains per
Units ($)

Total
Distribution
Per Units ($)

Payment
Frequency

Accelerate Absolute
Return Hedge Fund

HDGE

--

--

--

Annual

Accelerate Enhanced
Canadian Benchmark
Alternative Fund

ATSX

 

0.430844

 

--

0.430844

Annual

Accelerate Private
Equity Alpha Fund

ALFA

--

--

--

Annual

 

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors. 

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

