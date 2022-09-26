Accelerating the buildout of real-time cloud rendering ecosystem, Well-Link Technologies raises $40 million in Series B2 financing round led by Temasek

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, Well-Link Technologies, a provider of real-time cloud rendering solutions, announced the completion of its $40 million B2 round of financing. This round of financing was led by Temasek, followed by existing shareholders Future Capital and CDH Venture and Growth Capital (VGC). This round of financing will help Well-Link to further improve the strategic layout of software and hardware integrated real-time cloud rendering capabilities, and accelerating the construction of next-gen computing and rendering architecture.

Founded in 2019, Well-Link has completed 5 rounds of financing in 3 years and has developed into the world's leading provider of real-time cloud rendering solutions. At a time when the global capital market is exercising cautiousness and hesitation, Well-Link successfully completes another round, thanks to its industry-leading solutions and forward-looking strategies.

The age of GaaS (Graphics as a Service) has arrived, and the industry has evolved from cloud gaming to real-time cloud rendering

With the development of new infrastructure such as 5G, and the continuous breakthrough of key technologies such as graphics and image processing, the cloud gaming market is booming and has become an important growth driver for the pan-entertainment industry. As an important promoter for cloud gaming, Well-Link realizes that the age of GaaS has arrived. While consolidating the capabilities of cloud gaming products represented by "Cloud Genshin Impact", Well-Link is mapping out around the industry chain and beginning to develop in key areas such as dedicated servers, cloud rendering-based digital human platforms, and next-generation architecture "Ark".

On the server level, Well-Link established Siland to customize high-density GPU servers, based on new rendering method and software architecture, which further improved processing efficiency while reducing overall costs. The first shipment of products from Siland has been delivered, which helped business partners reduce rendering costs by 25%, further proving the feasibility of lowering overall cost in the GaaS industry by introducing more efficient hardware.

In August 2022, Well-Link unveiled China's first movie-like cloud-native game demo "The Grass of Genesis", showcasing the next-generation software architecture "Ark ". By implementing brand new software structure, new development collaboration method, and the introduction of film production standards into game development, Well-Link began to explore paths for high quality content creation and VR/AR to cross. At the same time, Well-Link Technologies and Hixi Media Group reached a strategic cooperation to jointly promote digital human "Chuncao", the first digital actor in China to officially debut. The strategic partnership is set to drive the digital human industry forward by finding paths to commercial success.

After this round of financing, Well-Link will continue to explore applications of real-time cloud rendering in other much-needed scenarios such as VR/AR, better enable content creation on the cloud, encourage the development of higher quality content, and ultimately achieve the goal of building the future digital world.

